The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the distribution of fines for congratulations on Victory Day in Latvia. She spoke about the situation on July 9 in her Telegram channel.

“The dictatorship of liberalism with Nazi roots,” the diplomat said, commenting on this news.

She noted that the state police of Latvia fines residents of the country for €350 for such a violation.

Earlier, on July 8, the Delfi portal reported that the Latvian State Police began sending out letters with notifications of the initiation of administrative cases for congratulations on Victory Day. The mailing was received by at least dozens of Latvian citizens living in the country and abroad. Those who received the letters said that the police refer to the monitoring of social networks conducted by the state security service.

On May 9, Victory Day itself, Latvian law enforcement authorities detained six people for laying flowers at the sites of dismantled Soviet-era monuments, as well as for displaying “hostile symbols.”

At the same time, on April 20, the Saeima of Latvia by a majority vote approved a law banning public events dedicated to the celebration of May 9.

In the same month of 2022, the Latvian Seimas approved a bill that declares May 9 a national Day of Remembrance for those killed in Ukraine. However, on this day, the inhabitants of Riga came to the monument to the liberators of the city to honor the memory of Soviet soldiers and lay flowers. The next day, employees of the municipal enterprise bulldozed the flowers and took them away, which caused indignation among the Latvians. Hundreds of citizens again brought flowers to the monument.

In 2021, public wearing of St. George ribbons was banned in Latvia. At the same time, the Sejm by a majority of votes approved amendments to the law on the security of public entertainment and festive events. In particular, these amendments prohibit holding public actions closer than 200 meters from any monument to the soldiers of the Soviet army.

The EU countries celebrate the end of World War II on May 8, and on May 9 the European Union celebrates Europe Day – the anniversary of the adoption in 1950 of the declaration by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman, which is considered the starting point of the European integration process.