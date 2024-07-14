Zakharova: The assassination attempt on Putin, which Kyiv announced, was prepared with US money

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) about the assassination attempts on Russian President Vladimir Putin. She spoke about this topic in her Telegram-channel.

According to the diplomat, the assassination attempts were prepared with US money. Zakharova noted that without them, there would have been no “malicious activity by the GUR, the SBU, and Bankova in general.”

On Saturday, July 13, Budanov said that Kyiv was preparing assassination attempts on Putin. All attempts were unsuccessful. However, he did not specify which cases he was talking about.

After this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that the Russian president’s security was being ensured at the proper level.