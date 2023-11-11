The European Union (EU) officially recognized Russia’s victory. This opinion was expressed on November 11 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Thus, she commented on the words of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who on that day said that Ukraine would not be able to defeat Russia in the near future.

“Do I understand correctly that the EU has officially counted Russia’s victory?” — Zakharova asks in reaction to these words of Borrell in her Telegram channel.

At the same time, she also recalled that in In April 2022, Borrell expressed the exact opposite idea that the conflict must be won on the battlefield.

At the same time, experts from the United States on November 10, in a conversation with Izvestia, stated that Ukraine had actually already lost in the conflict, since it was initially doomed to defeat. American political scientist Scott Bennett noted that experts who looked at the country’s economic indicators understood that this was inevitable. He believes that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky destroyed 500 thousand young people unnecessarily. The expert pointed out that various figures around the Ukrainian leader are beginning to utter the same words about losing the conflict.

This is how he commented on the statement of the former head of the NATO military committee, General Harald Kujata, that the Russian Federation inflicted serious damage on the Ukrainian army during the summer defensive campaign.

Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter also said that Kuyata’s words are worth listening to. In his opinion, he is telling the truth that Ukraine has already actually lost in the conflict with the Russian Federation. Ritter indicated that the clash “will not end tomorrow,” but the outcome is already clear. He also added that many people are blind to Ukraine and continue to lie to themselves about what is happening in the world, but they do not need the truth.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.