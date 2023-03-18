Maria Zakharova: Russia has notified the participants of the grain deal about its extension for 60 days

Russia has notified all participants in the grain deal that the agreement has been extended for 60 days. So about the timing of the extension in a conversation with RBC spoke out Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the deal. He did not indicate the terms of the extension, but the Habertürk TV channel reported that the deal was extended by 120 days. The same terms were set by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

On March 17, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the country had extended the deal by 60 days. The consent of Russia to extend the agreement, which expires on March 18, for this period became known on March 13.

At the same time, Turkey noted that they were in favor of prolonging the deal for 120 days.