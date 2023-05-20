Statements by US officials about deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine are an imitation of legal behavior and are deliberately misleading. This was announced on Saturday, May 20, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“This is an imitation of some kind of legal behavior. There is no law, international law or following domestic law here <...>. Just as there is no moral basis for making such statements,” the diplomat told TV channel “Star”.

Zakharova also called the US statements data manipulation in order to achieve their own goals and objectives under the guise of a “pseudo-humanitarian principle.”

Earlier that day, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Western countries had allegedly already decided to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. According to him, issues related to logistics are now being resolved.

The day before, US presidential aide Jake Sullivan said during a briefing that the United States and its allies would soon decide who and in what quantity would send planes. He added that all fighters supplied by the United States and other countries are subject to the obligation not to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.

US President Joe Biden, in turn, at a meeting with the leaders of the G7 countries in Hiroshima, Japan, assured that Washington would support international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots to fly modern fighters, including the F-16.

The F-16 is an American fighter aircraft that is in service with many countries. Ukraine has been seeking to obtain the aircraft since the beginning of spring and since the beginning of discussions about preparing for a counteroffensive – Russian aviation has increased activity in the country’s airspace lately, which is why Kyiv is seeking supplies.

The West has stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.