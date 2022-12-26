The law “On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine” adopted on December 13 by the Verkhovna Rada is an act of cynical mockery of Ukrainian legislators over the rights of national minorities in violation of all existing obligations of this country within the relevant organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 26.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the law on national minorities did not introduce anything new into the current legislation on the rights and freedoms of national minorities and does not withstand any criticism. Deep dissatisfaction with the document was expressed by Hungary and Romania, which have large communities of compatriots in Ukraine. They noted that the law was not worked out properly with representatives of national minorities, and the previously formulated proposals were ignored.

On behalf of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova emphasized that the provisions of the law relating to ethnic Russians during the martial law in Ukraine and for six months after its cancellation restrict almost all their rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly, receive funding, and create advisory bodies under local administrations, participation in international activities.

She stressed that this is exactly what segregation and obvious manifestations of Nazism look like, which Ukraine is trying to consolidate at the legislative level. The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that international and European human rights organizations ignore this and turn a blind eye to any infringement of human rights when it comes to ethnic Russians.

“This is how Russophobia manifests itself, which we have been talking about incessantly for a long time. Unfortunately, the situation today is such that it is useless to call on international organizations to impress Kyiv and demand that it fulfill its human rights obligations. Only the implementation of the goals and objectives of a special military operation can return to the Russian people and representatives of other nationalities in Ukraine their rights to freely speak their native language, receive education in it, preserve their historical memory and honor their heroes, restore the rule of law and respect for human rights in Ukraine. , — summarized Zakharov.

In mid-December, experts assessed Ukraine’s initiatives to expand the rights of national minorities. The European Union expected Kyiv to revise the “moving law” and grant broad rights to national minorities. It is formal and grants the new law to ethnic groups.

In March last year, the UN mission on human rights recorded manifestations of hostility towards national minorities in Ukraine. Then Maria Zakharova pointed to the aggravation of manifestations of discrimination and inequality in Ukraine. Moscow also welcomed the UN report’s recommendation to the Kyiv authorities to adopt a law on national minorities aimed at protecting the linguistic rights of the population.

In recent years, a policy of Ukrainization has been actively pursued in Ukraine. So, for example, the state language of the country has already become mandatory in various spheres of life (media, education, the service sector, and others).