The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the Ukrainian authorities masochists because of the decision to create the “Crimean Platform” – an international platform for discussing measures to return Crimea to Kiev’s control. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

According to Zakharova, earlier the country’s authorities wanted to return Crimea, but now they just need a “bright event”.

“Out of despair, apparently, we decided on ourselves to test the effect of the proverb“ no matter how much halva you say, your mouth will not become sweeter ”. Masochists, ”she concluded.

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to return Crimea to Kiev’s control with the help of the Crimean Platform. He intends to discuss the implementation of the plan at the summit on August 23, on the eve of the country’s Independence Day, to which representatives of the United States, Canada, Turkey, Great Britain and the European Union are invited. Zelensky’s initiative was supported by American President Joe Biden.

In March 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea, at which residents spoke out in favor of the peninsula’s entry into Russia. According to the results of the vote, 96.77 percent of Crimeans and 95.6 percent of Sevastopol residents voted for Crimea to belong to Russia. Ukraine considers Crimea to be its temporarily occupied territory and continues to seek ways to return it under its control.