Zakharova: the Speaker of the Board of Communities of Canada was made a “scapegoat” instead of Trudeau

The resignation of the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Roth, after the scandal with honoring the SS veteran is a cover to shield the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from responsibility. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about this, calling Roth a “scapegoat” in her Telegram-channel.

According to her, the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Commons made it possible not to tarnish the reputation of the Prime Minister and his associates, who are “descendants of collaborators from the OUN-UPA” (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) (organizations are recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

“I am sure that the same inglorious future awaits everyone around the world who supports the “forest brothers”, “Galicia”, torchlight processions, Bandera and other Nazi trash,” said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On September 22, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, among others, was invited to a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.” In fact, Hunki turned out to be a former member of the SS volunteer division “Galicia”.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa sharply condemned the honoring of the Ukrainian SS soldier in the Canadian Parliament, noting that this event will forever remain in the history of the country’s democracy. American businessman Elon Musk spoke in defense of the Russian Federation’s position.