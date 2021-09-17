Compliance with Russian law is a guarantee that American companies will operate in Russia. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country Maria Zakharova in Telegram…

Thus, she commented on foreign media reports that Google and Apple removed the Navalny application due to the threat of a court order for employees. The diplomat stressed that these companies should have followed the instructions when they were sent to them. “I think they thought it would be ‘as always’: they make some noise at the microphones, and everything will be the same. But those days are over for American companies – they still won’t be, ”she said.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the companies’ decision to remove the Navalny application is in line with the letter and spirit of the law, since this program was banned in Russia.

On September 16, representatives from Apple and Google were invited to the Federation Council. As explained by the head of the commission for the protection of state sovereignty, Andrei Klimov, the Senate regarded the actions of Google and Apple during the election period as interference in the purely internal affairs of Russia. On September 17, it became known that the online stores Google Play and AppStore removed the application at the request of Roskomnadzor.