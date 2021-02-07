The announcement of the three European diplomats persona non grata was a necessary measure. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

“This is the expulsion of diplomats from three EU countries who participated in events that were not sanctioned, respectively, in illegal actions,” she said.

Friday Russia declared persona non grata employees of the Consulates General of Sweden and Poland in St. Petersburg and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Moscow. It was reported that they should leave the country soon.

European Union urged the Russian Federation to change its decision to expel diplomats. It was noted that otherwise, retaliatory measures would be taken.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the decision of the Russian authorities unjustified. In her opinion, this step should be considered as a departure of the Russian Federation from the principles of the rule of law. However, the chancellor declared the need to continue the dialogue with Moscow.

Solidarity with diplomats expelled from Russia expressed in the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.