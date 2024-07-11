Zakharova: Ukrainian drone attack in Shebekino is a deliberate terrorist attack against children

The attack by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, where five children were injured, is a deliberate terrorist act, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. She wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

As the diplomat noted, the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone dropped an explosive device specifically at children playing in the yard. “A deliberate terrorist attack against children!” she emphasized.

Earlier it became known that in the Belgorod region a drone dropped an explosive device into the courtyard of an apartment building. Five children were injured. At the time of the attack, they were on the playground. Two of them in serious condition are being taken by ambulance teams to the regional children’s clinical hospital, the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov gave details.