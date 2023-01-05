The detention of Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, in Latvia is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his adherence to principles. This opinion was expressed in her Telegram channel on Thursday, January 5, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Six months ago, Marat Kasem told how he was persecuted by the authorities of the Baltic countries for his professional activities. Now he is under arrest. This is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his freedom, for his truth, for his adherence to principles,” she wrote.

The detention of Kasem by Latvian special services in Riga became known earlier on the same day. It was noted that the Latvian court decided to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention. The journalist has already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.

According to Sputnik Near Abroad, the Kasem case is about violating European Union (EU) economic sanctions against Russia and espionage. It is noted that under the second article, the detainee could face up to 20 years in prison.

Kasem is a Latvian citizen, for several years the journalist has been living and working in Moscow in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. At the end of last year, Kasem arrived in Latvia on family business.