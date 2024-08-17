Zakharova called the decision of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches on the UOC Satanism

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram-channel criticized the decision of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), noting the flourishing of Satanism in the country.

“Satanists,” the diplomat commented on the council’s decision to support the bill banning the canonical UOC in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zakharova noted that the religious schism in Ukraine “is taking on increasingly ugly forms each time.” She expressed confidence that Kyiv will not succeed in destroying canonical Orthodoxy, professed by the majority of the republic’s population.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, announced the preparation of a decision to strengthen the country’s “spiritual independence.”