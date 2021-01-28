The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reacted to the death of the People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy, who died late in the evening on January 28. She expressed her condolences in Facebook…

Zakharova called the late actor a real citizen and an example of civil courage. “Desperately honest, fighting with lies, giving all of himself to the Fatherland,” she described Lanovoy.

Earlier, the death of the artist was commented on by the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and the artistic director of the Vakhtangov theater Rimas Tuminas.

Lanovoy died at the age of 88 after being infected with coronavirus in early January. Before his death, his condition deteriorated sharply, although a day ago, doctors claimed that it was stable. The actor was connected to a ventilator and transferred to intensive care, later he experienced clinical death.

Vasily Lanovoy is a Soviet and Russian theater and film actor. During his career, he played more than 70 roles in films, among his films “Scarlet Sails”, “War and Peace”, “Officers”, “Seventeen Moments of Spring”, “Anna and the Commander”, “Days of the Turbins”. Among his awards are the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, the Order of Honor, the Golden Mask, Crystal Turandot and many others.