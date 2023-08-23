Zakharova announced the readiness of the Russian Federation to seriously discuss the settlement in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova in an interview with Brasil de Fato named conditions for starting discussions on resolving the situation in Ukraine. According to her, Moscow is ready to get involved in the work on this issue if it receives serious proposals.

“In order to start the negotiation process today, it is necessary to take only three simple steps: the West must stop pumping the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons, and Kiev must stop hostilities and withdraw its troops from the territory of Russia,” the diplomat said.

She also stressed that today Russia is ready to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss the current geopolitical realities in the event that there are serious proposals on this issue.

Earlier it became known that the government of Ukraine has allocated almost 7.5 million dollars of budgetary funds for the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).