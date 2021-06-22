Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova named the condition under which countries can be called friends of Russia. Her words convey TASS…

In response to the opinion that Moscow has no “friends” in the international arena, Zakharova noted that the use of quantitative indicators in this topic is “flawed”. Instead, she suggested looking at how relations between countries have evolved historically and how their national interests are being respected.

“Friends are not measured in numbers … Friends of Russia are those countries that do not betray,” the diplomat said.

On June 3, Zakharova gave some advice to countries that do not want to be included in the list of unfriendly countries. “The main thing is our main thesis: we are for the development of equal relations,” the diplomat noted. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that mutual respect should be the basis of any interaction. If this condition is met, countries will not be included in these lists.

On May 14, the Russian government published a list of unfriendly countries, which included only the United States and the Czech Republic. It was clarified that the Czech Republic is allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian workers for the Russian diplomatic mission, and not a single one for the United States.