The closure of Russian-language broadcasting on Latvian television is yet another act of the authorities’ ongoing linguistic aggression against a significant part of the country’s population. This opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on Friday, June 18.

According to her, this is the only TV channel that has been broadcasting in Russian for about 30 years in the territory of Latvia. Zakharova also noted that about 40% of the Latvian population prefer to receive information and communicate in Russian.

“At the same time, the country’s top leadership has repeatedly voiced its position on prioritizing English, not Russian. Such statements, in our opinion, contradict the fundamental principles of a democratic and civil society, as well as the obligations of the Republic of Latvia under a number of international documents that enshrine the need to ensure the principle of multilingualism and pluralism of the media, to protect freedom of expression, as well as to respect the rights of ethnic groups living in the territory of the state. “, – said in the statement of the representative of the foreign ministry, published on the website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation…

The TV channel LTV7 has been broadcasting on the Latvian Public Television for about 30 years. It is the only channel that disseminates information in Russian, the need for which can be declared by at least a third of the country’s population. The channel’s content is “ethnic and fact-based publications” and refers to news of social policy, analytics, lifestyle and culture, which follows from the characteristics of the channel’s activities published on its website…

The day before, on June 17, Maria Zakharova reminded the Riga authorities of the need to urgently correct the situation of the Russian language in Latvia, which is enshrined at the level of international law, in particular, in the conclusion on Latvia of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, as well as in the resolution of the committee Council of Europe Ministers on the implementation by Latvia of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, the 1950 Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the 1995 Council of Europe Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

Earlier, domestic ministries have already addressed Riga in connection with the country’s anti-Russian policy – on June 4, the Ministry of Defense published a section dedicated to the liberation of Latvia by soldiers of the Soviet Red Army from the Nazi invaders. The corresponding decision was made against the background of repeated fixation of facts of desecration of the memorials of Soviet soldiers-liberators, to which the government of the Republic does not respond properly, at least in accordance with the moral values ​​and Riga’s obligation to preserve monuments to servicemen of the Soviet Union.

Nevertheless, on the part of the European Union (EU) countries, in terms of solving the problems of the Russian-speaking population in the Baltic countries, one can observe inaction, as stated by the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov in his interview to Izvestia. The behavior of the authorities of the Baltic states in relation to the category of the Russian-speaking population is confirmed by repeated cases of such aggression: the cessation of funding for Russian schools and kindergartens in Estonia since 2035, the refusal of the Latvian Daugavpils City Council to award a cash prize to the winners and prize-winners of Russian language Olympiads. If we talk about the situation of the Russian-speaking population in Estonia, according to a report dated May 10, 2021, 29% of the non-titular population said that they are not welcome in the country, and 38% of non-Estonians shared their opinion that they feel like second-class people.