Ukraine’s membership in NATO is possible when it wins the conflict with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels. This remark forced the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, to speak.

“Stoltenberg: Ukraine will become a member of NATO only when it wins the conflict with Russia. Another synonym for the word “never,” she wrote on April 5 in the Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, she said that Finland’s entry into NATO and Sweden’s involvement in the alliance ended the era of security in Northern Europe.

She stressed that the neutral status of the Nordic countries had provided an aura of security for a long time.

On the eve of Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO. The office of the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, in turn, said that the country’s accession to the alliance is not directed against anyone, but the status of an ally state requires new thinking from Helsinki.

The author of the American Conservative noted that this fact inspired Kyiv so much that they began to actively make loud statements from there, hoping for their own rapid integration. Speak out about counteroffensives and attacks on new Russian regions.