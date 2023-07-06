Information about secret talks allegedly held in April between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and ex-US officials is a fake, said on Thursday, July 6, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“This misinformation (disinformation. – Ed.) is launched in Western media,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, NBC reported, citing sources, that former US officials held some kind of secret talks with Lavrov in April, ostensibly to lay the groundwork for a dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the view that the United States would be ready for negotiations on Ukraine after Kyiv’s counteroffensive. European countries, primarily France, are already ready for dialogue, he said.

On July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would be ready for a peaceful dialogue with Russia when the Ukrainian Armed Forces reached the 1991 borders. He named the border of February 24, 2022 as a contact line, so reaching it will not lead to the start of peace negotiations.

On June 9, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that for Russia, talk about the borders of 1991 is absolutely unacceptable, because Crimea and all four new regions, according to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, are Russian lands.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.