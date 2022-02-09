Russia calls on a representative of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) on freedom of the media Teresa Ribeira to take an honest position in the situation around the TV channels RT DE and Deutsche Welle (DW). This was announced on February 9 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the Russian side failed to find a single statement by Ribeiro in connection with the “harassment” and “slander campaign” against RT in Germany and other countries. At the same time, Zakharova noted, Moscow’s response to actions against Russian media causes a flurry of indignation from the OSCE representative.

“It is impossible to be so, I used to say, indifferent, today – unprofessional … I would like to understand the decision-making mechanism by the office of this representative, which situations to react to, which not. Is this being done, perhaps by engagement? Maybe there are some levers of influence? Zakharova said during a briefing.

On February 7, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would be accompanied by Deutsche Welle journalists during his visit to Moscow on February 15. Peskov noted that DW journalists will be able to be present in the pool, but “the company will no longer be able to have its office here and broadcast on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

This measure was introduced as part of the first phase of response to the ban on RT DE broadcasting in Germany. On February 4, the DW bureau closed. EU Foreign Service spokesman Peter Stano said that the EU considers unacceptable Russia’s decision to close the office of the DW television and radio company.

On the same day, Vyacheslav Nikonov, the first deputy head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, commenting on the EU statement about the unacceptability of the initiative, said that Russia’s decision to close the office of the Deutsche Welle television and radio company was absolutely necessary. According to the parliamentarian, against the backdrop of Germany’s actions, it is very strange to hear calls for Russia not to take the announced decision, as well as statements about its unacceptability.

The closure of DW was preceded by a statement by the German authorities to ban the broadcasting of the RT DE TV channel on the Eutelsat satellite, smart TV, the RT website and application, and the Odyssey platform. RT expressed the opinion that the actions of the German media regulator are illegal and violate the European Convention on Cross-border Television (ECTT).