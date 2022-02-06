To call the politicians who announced that Russia was allegedly preparing a fake to justify the “invasion” of Ukraine should not be called “NATOs”, but “Natists”. The corresponding statement on Sunday, February 6, was the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“It is a great honor to call them (politicians – Ed.) “NATO members”. They are Natists after what they did with fakes about Russia’s pseudo-aggression against Ukraine, ”she wrote on Telegram.

Earlier Sunday, Russia’s First Deputy Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called US media allegations that Russia was supposedly 70% ready to invade Ukraine as an example of American propaganda.

On the same day, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing “numerous anonymous intelligence sources,” stated that Russia had “pulled to the borders” about 70% of its military forces to “invade” Ukraine.

On Feb. 5, Bloomberg released a text referring to Russia’s alleged “invasion” of Ukraine, and removed it soon after. The journalists later posted a post in which they apologized for the incident, calling it a mistake.

The Russian side has repeatedly refuted allegations of an alleged invasion of Ukraine.

Later that day, the German tabloid Bild published a report by unnamed secret services about Russia’s alleged “plan” to annex Ukraine. The article cites a commentary by the Russian Embassy in Germany, where the statements made by the publication are called “a strange mixture of speculation and rumors.”

At the same time, on February 3, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, made a statement that Russia was allegedly preparing a video that would show an attack on it by Ukraine.

However, he was unable to provide any evidence of the preparation of the video and disclose what kind of information the US authorities have on this subject. Price asked journalists to take the State Department’s word for it.

Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized a State Department spokesman’s offer to take the word of the American government to journalist Matthew Lee after being asked to provide evidence of claims that Russia was allegedly planning to film a “fake” video of the Ukrainian attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with Izvestia, called these statements nonsense. He noted that “the delusional nature of such fabrications, and there are more and more of them every day, is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist.”

The United States and a number of European countries have recently expressed concern over the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone, and such statements are used as an excuse to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.