Questions about the situation in Ukraine, asked by American journalists at a press conference of US President Joe Biden in the White House, can be called criminal negligence, since the topic of NATO expansion to the East and the fulfillment of the obligations of Western countries on the indivisibility of security in the world were not considered. This was stated on Thursday, January 20, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, representatives of the American media were only interested in the topic of the so-called “Russian attack on Ukraine.”

“It’s amazing how American journalists at Biden’s press conference speak with all certainty about “Russia’s attack on Ukraine” and as if they had never heard about NATO expansion to the East, the obligations of Western countries about the indivisibility of security. What’s this? I think it’s criminal negligence,” Zakharova said in Telegram.

She was also surprised at the ignorance of journalists “about the provocations of the Kiev regime and their support by Washington.”

On January 19, during his press conference, Joe Biden threatened Russia with a “catastrophe” in the economic sphere in the event of an alleged “invasion” of Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized the military superiority of the Russian Federation over Ukraine, as well as the fact that in the event of a conflict, Moscow will defeat Kiev.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to replicate speculation about allegedly impending Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements. According to him, Kiev is obliged to comply with the Minsk agreements, it cannot have any plan B. According to him, Ukraine is under the external control of the United States.

Two days earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia is not showing military escalation against Ukraine.

On January 14, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States had evidence that the Russian Federation was allegedly preparing a pretext for invading Ukraine.