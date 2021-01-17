The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the country received a response to inquiries about the situation around the incident with Alexei Navalny, but he did not disclose the essence. She told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, writes TASS…

Zakharova called the information received meaningless, clarifies RIA News…

Related materials

“I saw the headlines that Germany answered all the questions of the Russian Federation. I called our experts who are dealing with this issue, they say: “Of course, we received answers from the German side, the problem is that, as always, they did not contain anything in essence of the questions asked,” said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Earlier, a representative of the Ministry of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany told the DPA agency that Germany had responded to four legal requests from Russia regarding Alexei Navalny, Deutsche Welle wrote. At the same time, it was clarified that the protocols of Navalny’s interrogation by the Berlin prosecutor’s office were sent to Moscow, but not medical information.

Alexey Navalny announced his return to Russia from Germany on January 17. He specified that he would fly to Vnukovo on a Victory flight.

On January 13, it became known that the FSIN put Navalny on the wanted list at the end of December, since he was evading the control of the criminal executive inspection. Thus, the department refers to the medical journal The Lancet, which says that Navalny was discharged from the Berlin clinic “Charite” on September 20, and by October 12 “he had all the consequences of the disease.” Thus, he must appear at the Moscow branch of the department in accordance with the court’s verdict. In case of confirmation of the fact of evasion from the control of the criminal executive inspectorate, the FSIN has the right to demand that the court replace the suspended sentence with a real one for “systematic violation of the law.”

The oppositionist was transported to Berlin on 22 August. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.