The political decisions of European leaders have caused the energy crisis in the European Union (EU). This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the air of the TV channel TVC.

“They (European leaders. – Ed.) pushed Europe, in particular the European Union, to a global energy collapse,” – she said.

Thus, according to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Western countries “did a good job” in the story of the explosion on the strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which occurred in the Baltic Sea, NATO’s area of ​​​​responsibility. European leaders, Zakharova clarified, recognized the state of emergency on gas pipelines as terrorist attacks, but did not voice hasty conclusions, since they had an “order to blame Russia.”

Earlier, on November 24, the Financial Times, citing analysts, wrote that the energy crisis that has arisen in Europe will last for years if the region does not reduce demand and establish new gas supply channels. It was noted that spending hundreds of billions of euros to fill gas storage facilities this winter and support households and businesses will not help reduce the burden on European budgets next year.

On the same day, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the work of the EU on the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions. She noted that the EU will soon approve a price ceiling for Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners.

Political scientist Ruslan Balbek commented on the statement, proposing to heat the stoves with packages of sanctions against Russia.

On the eve of November 23, the media reported that the inhabitants of the United Kingdom will have to reduce their electricity consumption by 15% in order for the country to overcome the energy crisis. Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the measures would save the average family about £500.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted back in April that the refusal of a number of Western countries to partner with the Russian Federation, as well as part of Russian energy resources, had already hit Western countries: prices were rising everywhere, inflation was going through the roof.

Western countries have tightened anti-Russian sanctions in response to Moscow’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. At the same time, the imposed restrictions hit the Western states themselves, where prices and inflation rose to record highs and the energy crisis worsened.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.