Militant statements and actions of third countries on Nagorno-Karabakh threaten the stability of the situation in Transcaucasia, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing.

She said that Moscow considers any such actions by third parties “counterproductive and irresponsible”, as they are fraught with destabilization of the situation in the region. Zakharova also noted that Russia has information about the transfer of foreign fighters to the conflict zone.

“We have this data. This is the information that we have “, – quotes Zakharova TASS…

Earlier, the press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov expressed the opinion that any statements about the possible support of one of the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh “can have extremely negative consequences.”

On September 27, another aggravation of the conflict that has been going on for more than 30 years in the disputed territory took place, the parties accuse each other of escalation. Martial law has been declared in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, in Azerbaijan it operates on a part of the territory. Russia and other countries, as well as the EU and UN, have called for a ceasefire, but the fighting continues.

Today the presidents of Russia, the United States and France issued a joint statement in connection with the aggravation in Karabakh, calling for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations. The Russian Federation expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations.