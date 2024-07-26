Zakharova considers ban on Silla from participating in Olympic Games opening due to hijab as segregation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has assessed the ban on French track and field athlete Sounkamba Silla from participating in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games because of her hijab. Her words were published in Telegram-the department’s channel.

She called the incident a flagrant act of segregation. “Even before the opening of the Games, it became obvious that this international sporting event has nothing in common with the goals of the Olympic movement declared more than a century ago in Paris and in every sense contradicts the Olympic spirit,” Zakharova said.

The ban imposed on Silla became known on July 25. The athlete cannot appear at events and competitions wearing a hijab, as it is prohibited by law in France. The athlete was offered a compromise solution: to wear a cap that completely covers her head.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics will take place on July 26 on the Seine River. The tournament will last until August 11.