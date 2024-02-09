Zakharova said the White House was hysterical after Putin’s interview with Carlson

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the reaction of the White House and the US State Department to the interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin with American journalist Tucker Carlson. She's talking about this spoke out in a conversation with the newspaper Izvestia.

Zakharova recalled that a couple of years ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the existence of the game “Who Blinks First” (Chicken game). She assessed the US reaction to Putin’s interview with Carlson and noted that in this case the Americans “blinked and then blinked.” According to the diplomat, American comments on the conversation expose the falsity of Washington's approaches.

“Look, they were hysterical – the White House, the State Department, all the mainstream media were shouting one thing: “Don’t look, and don’t let the American journalist take an interview,” she said.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9 on the journalist’s website and on his account on the social network X. In the morning it was published on the Kremlin website. Within a few hours, Carlson's publication with an interview in X received tens of millions of views.