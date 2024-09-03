Zakharova: EU has taken a course towards establishing a dictatorship of European institutions

The European Union (EU) has set a course for establishing a dictatorship of European institutions, as evidenced by the transfer of informal meetings of the heads of the foreign policy departments of the community’s countries from Budapest to Brussels. This is stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a comment published on the ministry’s website.

“This is an unambiguous signal to the entire world: the European Union has set a course for establishing a dictatorship of European institutions, subordinating EU member states and their peoples. Calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict are anathema, and countries that adhere to realist positions are harshly and demonstratively punished,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also emphasized that the current leadership of the European Union is pursuing a consistent course of imposing Russophobia in all countries of the union.

Earlier it became known that the Hungarian presidency removed the topic of using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine from the discussion at the meeting of permanent representatives of the EU countries. At the same time, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced at an informal meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the countries of the European Union that the European Union sent the first tranche of income from the placement of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine.