Zakharova: EU sanctions could not undermine the Russian economy and failed

Contrary to the calculations of the European authorities, the EU restrictions against Moscow could not undermine the Russian economy and failed. This is the effect of 14 packages of sanctions appreciated Official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.

“In a broader sense, I can add that all the sanctions previously adopted by Brussels have failed. Contrary to the calculations of the EU “strategists”, they have not been able to undermine the Russian economy, much less destroy the cohesion of our people in the face of an external threat from the United States and its henchmen,” the statement says.

Zakharova also said that Moscow will not leave the new, 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions unanswered.

On June 24, the EU approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The ban included, in particular, the transit of Russian liquefied natural gas to European ports, as well as the supply of technologies and equipment. Restrictions were also imposed on 27 “shadow fleet” vessels transporting energy resources from Russia.