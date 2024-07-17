Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Questions Security of UN Headquarters

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the attempt to interrupt the speech of the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting of the UN Security Council. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

Zakharova questioned the security of the UN headquarters amid an attempt to interrupt Lavrov’s speech.

“If such behavior by one of the delegations is recognized as the norm, then soon the next “guests” of some other delegation will begin to disrupt order and interrupt the work of the Security Council in support of their diplomats in various original ways. I will not list them,” she was indignant.

Earlier, three activists tried to disrupt Lavrov’s speech on the Middle East at a UN Security Council meeting. The incident was captured on video.