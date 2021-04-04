The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stood up for a member of the Public Chamber (OP) Maria Butina, who began to receive threats after a visit to the colony to Alexei Navalny (FBK founder, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). Zakharova wrote about this in Facebook…

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry characterized Navalny’s behavior at the meeting with the offensive nickname “deceitful mug”. “Maria Butina is a person, and what is in front of her is a hysterical woman,” she added.

Zakharova stressed that Butina cannot be offended by insults after the girl spent several months in a US prison on political charges, where she was held in solitary confinement without the right to communicate and with many other prohibitions, but “did not break.” “If anyone has the right to assess the” inhuman conditions “of detention, it is she,” the diplomat said.

On April 2, a member of the OP and Expert Council under the President’s Human Rights Ombudsman, Maria Butina, arrived at IK-2 in the Vladimir region, where Navalny is serving time, to assess the conditions of his detention. According to her, the blogger “lies like a master” and “does not clean up after himself,” and refused the treatment offered by the administration. Butina and Navalny had a heated skirmish.

Reports of Navalny’s deteriorating health emerged on March 24. The regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that the condition of the founder of the FBK is considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.