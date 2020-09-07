The official consultant of the Russian International Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on her Fb web page addressed quite a lot of inquiries to the German authorities on the state of affairs with opposition chief Alexei Navalny.

German International Minister Heiko Maas stated Sunday that Moscow’s request for data on Navalny had been granted. He defined that the data was handed on to the Russian ambassador summoned to the German International Ministry.

“What date will the Russian embassy in Berlin obtain official responses to the requested data so as to transmit it to Moscow?” – requested Zakharova.

She additionally requested why Berlin doesn’t disclose the info it refers to, and famous that Germany is making political statements, though the affected person’s examination has not but been accomplished.

Earlier, a consultant of the Russian diplomatic division stated that the German authorities ought to promptly reply to the request of the Prosecutor Common’s Workplace of the Russian Federation of August 27.

Alexei Navalny grew to become ailing on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The aircraft urgently landed in Omsk, and the affected person was hospitalized. He was put into a man-made coma and related to a ventilator. Later, Navalny was transported to the Berlin clinic “Charite” in Berlin.

The German authorities reported that the particular laboratory allegedly discovered traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny’s samples. Nevertheless, no proof was supplied. On the similar time, the Omsk docs didn’t reveal any intoxication within the politician.