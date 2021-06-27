The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova commented on the words of the German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldgusen about the general fear of being in a state of direct war with Russia.

“It is very convenient to use this phrase of the German ambassador to give an example of the difference between the world outlook of Russia and the ideology of the NATO countries. According to the German ambassador, everyone is afraid to be in a direct war with Russia. That is, it’s about fear. And Russia, in principle, laid the foundation of its national policy, including domestic and foreign, not the fear of war with someone, but a fundamental choice in favor of peace and its maintenance, ”the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday, June 27.

Feldguzen expressed her opinion in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of “Mirror of the Week”, published earlier on the same day. In it, she also noted that Ukraine has very influential partners who support the country’s ambitions to become a NATO member. But this, according to Feldgusen, will not happen tomorrow, since it will be a political decision.

the news is supplemented