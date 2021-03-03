The proposal of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov to organize foreign broadcasting of Ukrainian TV channels in Russian to foreign audiences is a “freak show”. This point of view was expressed on March 3 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The person who heads the Ministry of Internal Affairs speaks about the need to start broadcasting to foreign audiences in Russian. If you are engaged in internal affairs and think that the Russian language is part of the culture of Ukraine, why do you support the closure of Russian-speaking Ukrainian channels, on which Ukrainian citizens work, and citizens of Ukraine invest in them, and citizens of Ukraine watch them? ” – she said on the air of the TV channel “Star“.

According to Zakharova, the approach of the Ukrainian authorities to language policy is “extremely cynical”: Kiev, on the one hand, “endlessly puts a spoke in the wheel” to those citizens who want a “parity” to languages, and on the other hand, declares that the Russian language is part of Ukrainian culture.

A day earlier, Avakov made a proposal to organize the broadcasting of Ukrainian TV channels in Russian around the world, stating that the Russian language culture belongs to the Ukrainians.

In April 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the final reading the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.” The document provided for the creation of a special “language commission” that will monitor compliance with the law, the introduction of examinations for officials that determine the level of knowledge of the Ukrainian language, and fines for violation of the law.