Zakharova: The EU in 988 was as beautiful as Ukraine, which was friends with Europe in those years

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, appreciated the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which previously spoke about the desire of Prince Vladimir to join Kievan Rus in the European Union. She expressed her words in Telegram.

Zakharova mocked that the EU in 988 was as beautiful as “Ukraine, which was friends with Europe in those distant years.”

“Gutalin, glue, fly agarics, or did Zelensky stop by?” asked the press secretary of the diplomatic department.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published a tweet in which it stated that Prince Vladimir, who baptized Kievan Rus in 988, wished for its entry into the European Union. “Ukraine and Europe have always been friends. In 988, Prince Vladimir converted Kievan Rus to Christianity and decided that we needed to join the EU. Today we stand for this idea and protect Europe from Russian cruelty,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in its account.