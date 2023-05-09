Zakharova said that Kyiv has no right to evaluate the participation of CIS leaders in the parade

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Kyiv has no moral right to evaluate the participation of the leaders of the CIS countries in the Victory Parade in Moscow. Thus the diplomat in his Telegram-channel reacted to the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which called the presence of the leaders of the CIS countries at the parade in Moscow “an immoral and unfriendly step towards Kyiv.”

“Firstly, they forgot to ask the fascists,” wrote a representative of the foreign ministry.

She also drew attention to a poll conducted by the Ukrainian state agency UNIAN among readers about “which of the well-known TV presenters, military correspondents and leaders of public opinion in Russia would they prefer to see as the next victims of a terrorist act after Daria Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky and Zakhar Prilepin.”

According to her, judging by the number of reactions under the post with the survey, such an ideology resonates with the Ukrainian layman.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had betrayed his ancestors by canceling May 9 Victory Day.

In April, an official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the St. George ribbon cannot be removed from the victory in the Great Patriotic War, since it has become an integral symbol of the fight against fascism.