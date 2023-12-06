German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius “changed his shoes,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 6, commenting on his statement that Germany is not an ally of Ukraine.

“German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is not an ally of Ukraine. Borya unpacked the brand new loafers he received last Christmas and changed his shoes,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

A day earlier, Pistorius noted that Germany is not an ally of Ukraine, and is not in a situation obliging it to intervene in events within the framework of any alliance. However, as he noted, Berlin is far ahead of others in terms of the scale of assistance to Kyiv.

The head of the German Defense Ministry emphasized that the country is “doing everything it can.”

Also on December 5, the head of the press service of the American State Department, Matthew Miller, said at a regular briefing that the United States would exhaust funds to support Ukraine in the coming weeks. Miller also emphasized that the American administration has already used more than 97% of the funds allocated to finance the Kyiv regime.

At the same time, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, said that Ukraine, without approval of assistance to the country in the US Congress, has a “great risk” of losing the conflict.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.