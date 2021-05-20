The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, appreciated the photo of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Russian blouse, which he put on in honor of the Embroidery Day. She wrote about this in her Facebook-account.

Zakharova stressed that “everything is confused in Zelensky’s house.” She added that “it is priceless to celebrate the ‘day of embroidered shirt’ in a blouse.”

According to a representative of the ministry, academician Dmitry Likhachev believed that the incision on the shirt was not located in the center of the chest, but on the side so that the chain and pectoral cross did not fall out.

Earlier it became known that Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainians on the Day of Embroidery in the Russian blouse by posting a photo on his Instagram account. Social network users drew attention to the cut of clothes worn by the politician for the photo shoot, and indicated that he made a mistake.