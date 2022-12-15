The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zakharova said that the arrival of Griffiths in Kherson is a provocation
The visit of UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths to Kherson is unacceptable and is a political provocation. So the arrival of the Deputy Secretary General was assessed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing, reports TASS.
