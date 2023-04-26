The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called it strange the appearance of the sister of Paul Whelan, a US marine convicted in the Russian Federation, at a meeting of the UN Security Council with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to her, the paradox lies in the fact that it was the American side, during the prisoner exchange at the end of last year, that decided to return not Whelan, but the American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced in the Russian Federation to imprisonment for the transport of narcotic substances, the representative of the department emphasized on air radio Sputnik.

The day before, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said at a press conference that a channel for the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States exists, but it does not imply publicity.

The minister added that Whelan was detained while receiving materials that constitute a state secret of the Russian Federation. In June 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in a strict regime colony.

Earlier, on December 11, US presidential special envoy for hostage affairs Roger Carstens said that the administration was continuing dialogue with Russia on the Whelan case.

The last prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the United States took place on December 8. Then the Russian Viktor Bout was exchanged for the American basketball player Brittney Griner. The exchange procedure took place at Abu Dhabi airport.

After that, Whelan said that he was disappointed with the efforts of the American authorities to free him.