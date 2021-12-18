Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova appealed to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) with a demand to strongly condemn the behavior of the head of the European media oversight body Tobias Schmid after the German media regulator launched an investigation into the RT DE channel on suspicion of alleged violation broadcasting regulations in Germany. The diplomat wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

“The FRG initially ruled out the issuance of the RT DE license for broadcasting from its territory, the FRG put pressure on Luxembourg so that this country would not allow broadcasting the signal either, and now the FRG is directly threatening the TV channel. This is no longer censorship, this is persecution, ”Zakharova wrote. She added that Moscow demands from the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro to strongly condemn such behavior.

On December 17, the German media regulator launched an investigation into the RT DE – RT auf Sendung TV channel on suspicion of allegedly violating broadcasting rules in Germany. The department said that RT launched an online program in German without a license to broadcast in Germany. According to the dpa agency, RT may result in a fine of up to half a million euros or a broadcast ban.

RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina called the lawsuit against the TV channel completely unfounded and absurd. She stressed that the TV channel has broadcasting rights in Germany and other 32 European countries, which have been obtained in accordance with all applicable European laws and regulations, including the European Convention on Transfrontier Television.