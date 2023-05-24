The issue of BRICS expansion can be discussed after agreeing on the parameters of this process, the relevant work is underway. This was stated on Wednesday at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Now, in accordance with the instruction of the leaders, within the framework of the Five, work is underway to agree on the modalities of the expansion process itself, and after reaching consensus on all parameters and making an appropriate decision at the BRICS summit, it will be possible to discuss the possibility of how to start considering specific applications,” — Zakharova said during the briefing.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that more and more countries of the “global South” are striving to establish ties with the SCO and BRICS and become their full members. According to him, the infrastructure of international relations is being updated.

At the end of February, Lavrov also noted that Russia managed to thwart the West’s plans to isolate the Russian Federation. He stressed that Moscow is developing closer and more effective ties with the world’s majority. In addition, according to him, over the past couple of years, the number of countries that want to join the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has increased dramatically, now there are about two dozen of them. We are talking about states that play a significant role in their regions, Lavrov concluded.

The BRICS association was founded in June 2006 as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the Ministers of Economy of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa later joined. The total area of ​​BRICS is 39.7 million square meters. km, and the total population is estimated at about 3.2 billion people, which is 41.5% of the world’s population.

On August 22, a group of BRICS countries will discuss the possibility of introducing a common currency at a summit in Johannesburg.