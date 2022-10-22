Zakharova announced the transformation of the European Union into a “space of lawlessness”, where rights are violated

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced the transformation of the European Union (EU) into a “space of lawlessness”, where the rights of citizens and foreign investors are violated for political reasons. The corresponding comment was posted on website Russian Foreign Ministry.

“It is regrettable that the European Union, which has declared itself the main guardian of the “rules-based order”, is increasingly turning into a space of lawlessness, where, for political reasons, non-observance of the rights of foreign investors and foreign citizens is allowed.

As the most illustrative example, Zakharova cited the reaction of the European Union to sabotage against the Nord Streams. She drew attention to the fact that in the conclusions of the European Council there is not a word about the need for an appropriate investigation. According to the diplomat, this may indicate “a persistent unwillingness to find out who is behind the attacks against Europe’s largest infrastructure facility.”

Earlier, Maria Zakharova said that the decisions taken at the EU summit meeting confirmed the confrontational nature of the policy of Brussels, which “still tries to impose its concept of a ‘rules-based world order’ on the whole world, thereby replacing the basic principles of international law.”