Russia is doing everything necessary to de-escalate the conflict between Palestine and Israel. This was stated by official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on October 29.

She noted that Moscow is carrying out political work at international platforms, including the UN, to lobby for a ceasefire in the conflict zone, an end to violence and de-escalation in general.

“We did everything to ensure that this acquired a mandatory quality for implementation, so we developed and submitted, together with our partners, a draft UN Security Council resolution,” Zakharova said in the “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” program on “Russia 1“

The diplomat also recalled that it was the United States that first blocked the Russian project due to the fact that in it the Russian Federation called for a ceasefire and peace.

On October 25, it became known that the UN Security Council did not accept the Russian draft Middle East resolution, which took into account elements of the Brazilian draft that was not adopted last week. Nebenzya expressed regret over the failure to adopt the resolution. According to him, the members of the Security Council did not find the courage to show strategic wisdom.

Regarding the American draft resolution, also presented at the UN Security Council meeting, the Russian permanent representative to the organization said that the document is politicized, it is intended to stake out Washington’s positions in the region. According to him, the American project is significantly inferior to quality standards.

Later, on October 27, the UN General Assembly (GA) adopted an Arab resolution introduced by Jordan, which calls for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 120 countries, including Russia, voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained.

On October 28, Russia’s permanent representative to the World Organization, Vasily Nebenzya, announced the prevalence of common sense in the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Israel rejected the call for a ceasefire from the UN General Assembly and expressed its intention to destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement. In addition, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also argued that the World Organization had lost its legitimacy after the UN General Assembly adopted the Middle East resolution, rejecting in turn an amendment to it condemning Hamas.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement subjected the territory of the Jewish state to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.