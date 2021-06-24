Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, June 24, that the incident involving the British destroyer URO “Defender” has a political component.

“The political component is the provocative activities of NATO countries, and Britain is a NATO country, close to our borders for a long time. And this is also a fact. This is the political component – the endless creation of some kind of turbulence, provocations and many other things related to this in relation to Russia, “Zakharova said on the air of the TV channel.Russia 1“.

She explained that this is necessary in order “to strengthen the myth created in the depths of Brussels in the information and political space of Western countries.” According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, it lies in the allegedly Russian unpredictability and the threat from the Russian Federation to the Western world.

“This is what provocative actions are needed for. This is the political component, ”Zakharova concluded.

On the eve, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy together with the border service of the FSB of Russia stopped the violation of the Russian state border by the British destroyer URO “Defender”. The ship crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and entered the territorial sea in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent for 3 km.

In turn, the British Ministry of Defense said on the same day that the destroyer was making an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters a day later that London does not recognize Crimea as Russian territory, and therefore, in his opinion, the destroyer “could reasonably use international waters.”

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on June 24 that the incident with the destroyer would be the subject of professional investigations. According to him, the military sphere is an area where decisions must be made in a balanced manner.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry told the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Deborah Bronnert, that in the event of a repetition of provocations from the UK, such as the incident with the Defender missile defense missile system, all responsibility for the possible consequences would be entirely on the British side.