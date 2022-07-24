Zakharova: American diplomats beg colleagues not to take pictures with Lavrov in Egypt

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the attempts of the US State Department to influence the foreign tour of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov. About this she wrote in your Telegram channel.

“American diplomats are running from house to house in different countries and begging (don’t laugh out loud now) not to be photographed with Lavrov so that these photos are not used by Russia as evidence of the lack of isolation,” she said. The diplomat noted that in the United States “they don’t even realize that for these purposes we use not photographs, but themselves: stupidity, aplomb and a complete lack of a sense of reality.”

On the evening of July 23, Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Cairo. On July 24, negotiations will be held with the leadership of Egypt. This visit opens a large African tour of the Russian minister, which will last until July 28. In addition to Egypt, Lavrov will visit Ethiopia, Uganda and the Congo.

The queue for negotiations with Lavrov

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyeva said that at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali, a queue of heads of delegations of the participating countries lined up for negotiations with Lavrov.

This was obvious during the bilateral meetings of Sergei Viktorovich, by the way, there can be no question of any “isolation” of Russia, simply because there was a queue for bilateral meetings with the minister, so it was very difficult to include everyone who wanted to be on the schedule Ludmila Vorobieva Russian Ambassador to Indonesia

All non-G7 members of the G20 are “ready to listen and hear” Russia’s position, and their desire to understand Moscow’s motives is “absolutely obvious,” Vorobyeva said.

Unlike Westerners, of course, who do not hear and do not want to hear. So the position is constructive on the part of our G20 partners, with the exception of the Sevens

Ludmila Vorobieva Russian Ambassador to Indonesia

The Kremlin also disagreed with statements about the growing isolation of Russia

On July 19, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby reported that Washington saw Russia’s isolation in President Vladimir Putin’s trip to a summit with Iranian and Turkish leaders Ibrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran. Kirby also pointed to Moscow’s lack of intention to negotiate with Kyiv because of the Russian president’s visit to Iran.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the allegation, saying that Moscow considers such an assessment “fundamentally wrong.”

In turn, Foreign Policy magazine considered that the visits of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to the Middle East demonstrated the intention of the countries of the region to support Moscow. The authors of the material compared the trips of the leaders of the countries and called the results of Putin’s tour more successful than Biden’s.