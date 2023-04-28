Zakharova ridiculed the words of US Ambassador Tracy about the absence of disagreements with the people of Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova in her TelegramThe channel ridiculed the words of the US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynn Tracy, that the fact that Washington has any kind of disagreement with the Russian authorities does not mean that the United States has disagreements with its people. She recalled that the United States is pumping weapons into a country that is engaged in the murder of Russian citizens.

“The people of Russia are being killed on a US tip, with US money, with US weapons, by the hands of a regime brought to power by the US as a result of a US-orchestrated coup d’état,” she wrote.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on relations between Moscow and Washington. Ryabkov ruled out that Russia would agree to unilateral concessions to the United States. According to him, the dialogue between the two countries is possible only with a balance of interests and analysis by Moscow, what he will receive as a result of agreements with Washington. Otherwise, it would mean giving the US “the most powerful reason to dramatically increase the pressure.”