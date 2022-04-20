Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said Russia has lost confidence in Ukrainian negotiators

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the Russian side had lost confidence in the Ukrainian negotiators. She reported this in interview TV channel “Russia 24”.

Zakharova commented on the course of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and said that Moscow has long been distrustful of Kiev. “Here it’s not like “trust and verify” – here it’s just “verify”, because there is no trust in these people for a long time,” the diplomat explained.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that Russia was ready for the fact that Ukraine would not behave consistently in the process of negotiations, which are used by Kyiv as a “red herring”.

“From the side of the office of a man who calls himself the president of Ukraine and is endowed with appropriate powers, a request was made to conduct negotiations, Russia did not refuse this request. Then began, as always, in the literal and figurative sense, the circus from the side of the Kiev regime: sometimes they come, sometimes they don’t, sometimes they participate, sometimes they don’t. <...> Were they ready for this in Moscow? Yes, of course, ”added Zakharova.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, appreciated the proposal of UN Secretary General António Guterres on a “humanitarian truce” for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He called such an initiative potentially dangerous and pointed out that the Ukrainian side is using the ceasefire to regroup its forces and strengthen its positions.