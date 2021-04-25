Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the list of countries unfriendly to Russia, whose embassies will be prohibited from hiring Russian citizens, is now being formed, but the United States will certainly be included in it. It is reported by TASS…

According to her, the list began to be formed on the basis of the corresponding decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which contains a number of measures to implement existing laws. “And who are these unfriendly states? (…) As we understand, the whole story began with another round of unfriendly actions by the United States, ”Zakharova said.

However, she did not indicate other states that may be included in the list. A full list of them will be published at a later date.

Putin signed a decree on the application of measures of influence on unfriendly actions of foreign states on April 23. According to the document, the government must determine a list of unfriendly states in respect of which appropriate measures of influence will be applied.

In particular, Russia will restrict their conclusion of agreements to diplomatic missions, consular offices and government offices. The exact number will be determined by the Russian government, if necessary, the authorities will be able to establish a complete ban on such actions. At the same time, contracts that were concluded before the entry into force of this decree and the number of which exceeds the one determined by the government of Russia, are subject to termination.