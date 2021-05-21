Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the opening of borders for tourists hasty. It is reported by TASS…

So, Zakharova noted that now in a number of resort countries there is a tendency to cancel the restrictions introduced against the backdrop of the pandemic. The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said that the rush in making decisions could lead to a worsening of the global epidemiological situation.

In addition, she condemned the actions of state authorities, saying that this is done out of a desire to maintain its own tourism industry.

“This could cause new emergency restrictions. Including on the termination of international communication, “- added Zakharova.

She also urged Russians to carefully consider the decision to travel abroad and planning overseas trips.

Earlier, on April 29, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Russian tourists about the risks of COVID-19 infection when traveling abroad. Zakharova turned to fellow citizens with a request to “carefully” assess the possible risks when planning a holiday in foreign resorts.